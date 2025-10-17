Bowers (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET game against the Chiefs after logging a limited practice Friday.

Following consecutive DNPs Wednesday and Thursday, Bowers' return to a limited session Friday provides a glimmer of hope that he could suit up Sunday, though his official doubtful designation suggests that the Raiders may be more likely to err on the side of caution with their star tight end this weekend with the team on bye Week 8. If Bowers ends up sidelined for the third straight game, fellow TE Michael Mayer -- who logged five catches (on seven targets) for 50 yards and a TD in the Raiders' Week 6 win over the Titans -- once again would be in line for added opportunities versus Kansas City.