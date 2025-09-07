Following Sunday's 20-10 win over the Patriots, Bowers downplayed the knee issue that caused his exit from the contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Bowers indicated afterward that he's fine, with the tight end noting that he took a little hit on his knee (which he got checked out ) and that there are no concerns moving forward. Meanwhile, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Bowers wanted to return to Sunday's game, but the Raiders training staff elected to hold him out. In any case, added context regarding Bowers' Week 2 status will arrive no later than Thursday, when Las Vegas takes the practice field ahead of next Monday's contest against the Chargers.