Raiders' Brock Bowers: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowers exited Sunday's season opener against the Patriots with a knee injury.
Prior to that, Bowers had caught five of his eight targets for 103 yards. In his absence, Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas are available to handle the Raiders' TE duties.
More News
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Nabs lone target in preseason loss•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Returns to practice•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Concludes remarkable rookie season•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Rewrites record books in Week 17•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Reaches 1,000 receiving yards•