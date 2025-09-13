Head coach Pete Carroll expects Bowers (knee) to play in Monday's game versus the Chargers, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Carroll added that Bowers "looked terrific" at Saturday's practice, which was his first practice off the week after being a non-participant Thursday and Friday. Bowers was exceptional in the season opener despite playing just 50 percent of the snaps, as he caught five of eight targets for 103 yards. The Raiders will reveal his official status at some point Saturday, but he's certainly trending in a positive direction.