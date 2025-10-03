Though Bowers (knee) didn't practice Thursday and Friday, coach Pete Carroll expects the tight end to play Sunday against the Colts, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.

Per Carroll, Bowers didn't suffer a setback with the knee issue that he's been managing, rather the team elected to give the 2024 first-rounder extra rest ahead of Week 5 action. For his part, Bowers said he's feeling better each week and wants to continue that trend, while adding that he's not allowed to share further details on an injury that's been frustrating for him to deal with. In any case, given that he's officially listed as questionable (as is fellow TE Michael Mayer, concussion) fantasy managers will still need to verify Bowers' status Sunday, but fortunately the Raiders have a 1:00 ET kickoff this week.