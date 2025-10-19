Bowers (knee), who is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bowers returned to practice as a limited participant Friday after having sat out Wednesday and Thursday, but the second-year tight end is expect to miss a third straight contest due to his lingering PCL injury. The Raiders will then benefit from a Week 8 bye, which Bowers will use to rest up and target a return to action Week 9 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 2. Michael Mayer will operate as Las Vegas' top tight end if Bowers is indeed inactive, confirmation of which will arrive no later than 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Meanwhile, top wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) appears a true game-time decision.