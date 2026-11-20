Bowers (ankle) said Friday that his availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos remains up in the air, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

"We still have some conversations to have, so we'll see," Bowers said. With the tight end already slated to carry a questionable tag into the weekend, his own comments don't provide added clarity about whether he'll suit up Sunday. The Raiders may wait until closer to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff before making a final call on Bowers' status. Jack Bech was the big winner in terms of playing time and targets after Bowers left last Sunday's game against the Seahawks.