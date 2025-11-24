Bowers had six receptions on nine targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns.

Bowers produced a modest receiving line while finishing second on the team behind WR Tre Tucker in targets (10) and RB Ashton Jeanty in receptions (eight). While the final results were digestible, Bowers' managers are left wondering what could have been had QB Geno Smith looked the star tight end's way more often instead of taking numerous unsuccessful deep shots to Tucker. Poor playcalling and quarterback play aside, Bowers remains an elite fantasy option week in, week out based on pure talent alone. Expect Bowers to remain a focal point of the passing offense for the struggling Raiders in next Sunday's road tilt against the Chargers.