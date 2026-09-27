Bowers (knee), who is listed as questionable for Week 3, is expected to make his season debut Sunday at New Orleans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Bowers underwent a meniscus trim on his left knee on Sept. 8 that sidelined him for the first two games of the season, and he then followed up back-to-back limited sessions to kick off Week 3 prep with an absence Friday, which head coach Klint Kubiak chalked up as a planned DNP, per Sam Warren of The Athletic. Listed as questionable ahead of the weekend, Bowers now is poised to return to action Sunday, "barring a surprise," according to Fowler.