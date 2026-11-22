Bowers (ankle/quad) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that there was "not a lot of optimism" that Bowers (who was in and out of last Sunday's loss to the Seahawks before exiting for good after halftime due to an ankle injury) would be available versus Denver. Now that he's been made inactive, Bowers -- who was limited at practice Thursday and Friday -- will target a potential Nov. 29 return, while fellow TE Michael Mayer is poised to step into a key role in the Raiders passing offense Sunday in his notable absence.