Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak confirmed Monday that Bowers (ankle) is considered day-to-day after exiting Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Seahawks, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports. "It's not as bad as we thought, but still a significant injury," Kubiak said.

Bowers checked in and out of Sunday's contest as he managed the ankle issue, finishing with two catches for 18 yards on two targets while logging just 11 snaps on offense. Per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com, Kubiak added that Bowers will continue to be evaluated throughout the week as the Raiders look to determine whether the star tight end will be available for next Sunday's game in Denver. If Bowers is forced to miss his third game of the season, the Raiders would have more targets up for grabs for the likes of tight end Michael Mayer, running back Ashton Jeanty and wideouts Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech.