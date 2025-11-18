Bowers finished with seven receptions on 12 targets for 72 yards in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.

Bowers was able to get back on track following last week's one-catch dud, finishing Monday's loss as the Raiders' leading receiver on a team-high 12 targets. The 22-year-old phenom did suffer a couple of uncharacteristic drops, but the seven receptions still checked in as his second-highest total through seven starts. A healthy Bowers will attempt to make up for time lost to a knee injury earlier in the campaign with a strong run in the second half. His next opportunity to build on a 39-455-3 receiving line will come in a home matchup against the Browns on Sunday.