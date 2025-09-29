Bowers corralled five of six targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears.

Las Vegas' passing offense was anemic Sunday, generating just 117 yards through the air compared to 240 on the ground. Bowers managed to lead all Raiders' receiving options in receptions (five) and yardage (46), but it was RB Ashton Jeanty who benefited from both of Geno Smith's passing scores in the loss. It's safe to say that Bowers' sophomore season has been a disappointment through four weeks, with the star tight end averaging 40.7 yards in the three games following his promising Week 1 performance (5-103-0). Perhaps the 1-3 Raiders will look to feature its best receiving threat more often in a road matchup against the Colts next Sunday.