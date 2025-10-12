Bowers (knee), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, is considered unlikely to be available for the Raiders' Week 7 contest at Kansas City, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Since sustaining a bone bruise and PCL injury in his knee in the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Patriots, Bowers had been noticeably slowed by the issue over Las Vegas' subsequent three contests before he ended up sitting out this past Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Colts. Since Bowers needs rest to fully move past the injury, he was held out of all three Week 6 practices before being ruled out two days in advance of the matchup with Tennessee. Pelissero notes that the Raiders plan to give Bowers "a chance" to play next Sunday against the Chiefs if his knee is feeling better than anticipated after two weeks off from playing in games, but Las Vegas "wants to be smart" with the star tight end before its bye in Week 8. With that in mind, fantasy managers should prepare to have another option available at tight end in place of Bowers until at least Week 9.