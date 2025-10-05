Bowers, who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, has been playing through a PCL injury and bone bruise on his knee that has affected his performance, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report notes that doctors have indicated rest is the tight end's path to moving past the issue, an approach that Schefter suggests Bowers has reluctant to take thus far. On Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Bowers is trending toward not playing Sunday, while Schefter relayed that fellow tight end Michael Mayer (concussion) is also is line to sit out Week 5. In the event that both players are made inactive ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon and Albert Okwuegbunam would be the team's available options at tight end.