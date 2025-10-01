Bowers (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Bowers continues to manage a knee issue, but at this stage there's no reason to believe that his status for Sunday's game against the Colts is in danger. With that in mind, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site relayed earlier Wednesday that coach Pete Carroll said that the talented tight will continue to be a point of emphasis in the team's offense even as he works through his knee issue, with Carroll adding that he believes Bowers -- who logged a 5/46/0 stat line on six targets in Week 4, while recording a 77 percent snap share -- will look much better once he sheds his knee brace.