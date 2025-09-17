Raiders' Brock Bowers: Limited at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowers (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Bowers was listed as questionable ahead of Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers, but was able to suit up and handle a 77 percent snap share, while catching five of his eight targets for 38 yards. With no reported setbacks in the contest, there's a solid chance that Bowers' listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.
More News
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: No limitations on MNF•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Suiting up Monday, as expected•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Officially questionable for Monday•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Expected to play Monday•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Spotted at practice Saturday•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Not practicing Friday•