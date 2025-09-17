Bowers (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Bowers was listed as questionable ahead of Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers, but was able to suit up and handle a 77 percent snap share, while catching five of his eight targets for 38 yards. With no reported setbacks in the contest, there's a solid chance that Bowers' listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.