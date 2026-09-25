Bowers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, with head coach Klint Kubiak telling reporters that the tight end's absence from Friday's practice was planned, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

An absence from Friday's practice doesn't seem like the best sign, even with Kubiak downplaying it and essentially maintaining the positivity he's conveyed throughout the week. The Raiders presumably are aware that the mixed signals could be an annoyance for their opponent's defensive gameplanning. It's also a potential issue for fantasy managers ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in New Orleans this Sunday, though Kubiak did mention Friday that Bowers won't go through a pregame workout to determine his status. It sounds like the Raiders will make a decision before Sunday, if they haven't already, but they may want to keep it close to the vest until gameday.