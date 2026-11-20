Coach Klint Kubiak said Friday that Bowers (ankle) is slated to be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Bowers, who was limited at Thursday's practice, was back on the field Friday, but the tight end will nonetheless head into the weekend with a 'questionable' designation. Look for added intel regarding his Week 11 status to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday via the usual assortment of NFL insiders, but if Bowers is limited or ends up out for his team's 4:25 pm ET kickoff, fellow TE Michael Mayer would merit fantasy lineup consideration while facing 7-2 Denver.