Bowers (hamstring/calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Around The NFL reports.

Bowers previously dealt with a knee injury this season, costing him the first two games of the campaign, but this is the first time he's been listed with hamstring and calf issues. It's certainly something to monitor with his injury history, but he can likely alleviate any concerns with a full, or even limited, practice Thursday. Bowers logged a season-high 98.5 percent of the offensive snaps in the Raiders' Week 6 loss to the Bills. Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker would get significant boosts should Bowers ever need to miss time.