Bowers (knee) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at the Chargers, and Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said Friday that the tight end will be worked out pregame before a final decision is made, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Kubiak added that he's optimistic about Bowers returning for Week 3 against the Saints. For this coming Sunday, it sounds highly unlikely, but the Raiders aren't ready Friday to shut the door on the possibility. They're scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, and it remains to be seen if they'll actually take a final decision on Bowers down to the wire.