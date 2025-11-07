Bowers brought in one of three targets for 31 yards and rushed once for minus-4 yards in the Raiders' 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

After putting together a career-best yardage total and recording three touchdowns just four days earlier against the Jaguars in a narrow overtime loss, Bowers saw a major downturn in production against a much stingier Broncos defense. The talented tight end did make a nice splash on his one reception and logged a rush attempt for the second straight contest, but he fell victim to another modest night for Las Vegas' air attack. Bowers' upside is above question, but Geno Smith's ongoing struggles always have the potential to cap the 2024 first-round pick's production. Bowers and the Raiders do have a more palatable matchup next time out, as they'll host the Cowboys for a Monday night Week 11 matchup on Nov. 17.