Bowers caught 10 of 13 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Saints.

Making his season debut after minor knee surgery cost him the first two contests, Bowers immediately stepped back into his role as the Raiders' top pass catcher, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The star tight end's last catch was his biggest, as he connected with Kirk Cousins for a four-yard TD in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game-winning score. Bowers is clearly fully recovered from his surgery, and he'll be a key part of the Las Vegas offense once again in Week 4 at home against Kansas City.