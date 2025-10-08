Bowers (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers, who was inactive for this past Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Colts after logging 'DNPs' this past Thursday and Friday, now has two more chances to practice before the Raiders submit their Week 6 injury designations. If he's limited or out this weekend, Michael Mayer -- who has cleared concussion protocol -- would be in line to see an expanded role this weekend versus the Titans.