Bowers (knee) is not participating during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

It was reported earlier in the week that Bowers has a chance to play Sunday against the Chargers after sitting out the Week 1 win over the Dolphins due to a meniscus trim in his knee just before the start of the season. Bowers' inability to practice in any capacity Wednesday or Thursday suggests he may be heading toward a second consecutive absence to begin the season, though a return to practice in at least some capacity Friday could create some optimism regarding the star tight end's status. Michael Mayer caught six of a team-high seven targets for 32 yards during Bowers' absence in the season opener.