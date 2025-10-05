Bowers (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bowers is tending to a PCL injury and bone bruise to his knee, an issue he had been playing through since getting hurt during the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Patriots. His performance had been affected while he played at less than 100 percent over the last few weeks, with Bowers being limited to fewer than 50 receiving yards in each of the subsequent three contests. Though he opened Week 5 prep as a limited participant, Bowers ended up sitting out sessions Thursday and Friday with the hope that the added rest would put him in a better spot physically heading into game day. Ultimately, Bowers didn't heal enough for the Raiders to feel comfortable making him active Sunday, so the second-year tight end will end up missing the first game of his career. With Michael Mayer (concussion) also inactive, the Raiders will be left with Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon and practice-squad call-up Albert Okwuegbunam as their available options at tight end for Week 5. Schefter adds that the Raiders are viewing Bowers as week-to-week, and the team will re-evaluate him within the next few days before determining whether he'll be available for next Sunday's game against the Titans.