Bowers (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

After going down as a non-participant on seven consecutive Raiders practice reports, Bowers returned to the field Friday as a limited participant. The increase in activity prompted the Raiders to list Bowers as doubtful rather than ruling him out heading into the Week 7 game in Kansas City, but he'll still wind up missing a third consecutive game. With a bye on tap for Week 8, the Raiders have early optimism that Bowers will have made enough progress in his recovery from a lingering PCL injury and bone bruise in his knee to return to action Week 9 versus the Jaguars on Nov. 2. Michael Mayer is expected to serve as the Raiders' top tight end Sunday while Bowers sits out another game.