Bowers caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders.

The second-year tight end had a second straight quiet performance after picking up a minor knee injury in Week 1. Despite lacking the explosiveness that led to a record-setting rookie season, Bowers has still remained a big part of the Raiders' passing game and has at least four catches in three straight contests, leading to a 14-179-0 line on 21 targets. With the knee issue further behind him, Bowers could roar back to life in Week 4 against a Bears defense that has been one of the worst units in the NFL to begin the year.