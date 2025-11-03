Bowers (knee) corralled 12 of 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns while gaining six yards off of one carry in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Bowers burst back onto the fantasy scene with three trips to the end zone for his managers after missing the Raiders' last three contests with a knee injury. The explosive tight end notched his second 100-yard game of the season while recording his first rush attempt in 2025 (five attempts as a rookie). Bowers made up for lost time with Sunday's outpouring of production, bumping his receiving line up to 31-357-3 in five active starts. With no setbacks to report, Bowers will attempt to become a matchup problem for Denver's highly-touted defense on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.