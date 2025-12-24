Raiders' Brock Bowers: Move to IR official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Raiders placed Bowers (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Bowers kicked off his second pro campaign by suffering a knee injury Week 1, and while he eventually sat out Weeks 5-7, he only surpassed 100 receiving yards one more time through Week 16. Now that his season is officially over, he'll finish it with a 64-680-7 line on 86 targets in 12 contests. Bowers will yield TE reps to Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon for the final two games.
