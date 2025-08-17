Bowers caught his only target for 28 yards in an exhibition loss to the 49ers on Saturday.

Bowers logged only one offensive snap in Las Vegas' first preseason contest last Thursday, but he got more run against San Francisco. The second-year tight end's lone catch was a beauty -- he went up for a heave from Geno Smith that was contested by a 49ers defender and came down with the ball for a 28-yard gain. After setting an NFL rookie record with 112 receptions last year, Bowers figures to be Smith's top target in 2025, and he's arguably fantasy's most alluring tight-end option.