Bowers had five receptions on as many targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.

Geno Smith (shoulder/back) returned from a one-game absence and reignited his tight end's hot streak dating back to Week 13. The veteran signal-caller found Bowers in the end zone in the second quarter for the fourth touchdown in the duo's last three active games. The 22-year-old Bowers is well off the pace from the 1,194 receiving yards he racked up in 2024 as a rookie, but his improved nose for the end zone (seven trips) as a sophomore has helped offset the dip in volume. Bowers can be viewed as a premier tight end in fantasy for next Sunday's tilt against the Giants.