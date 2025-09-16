Bowers (knee) corralled five of eight targets for 38 yards in Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers.

Bowers was able to suit up after injuring his knee Week 1 and being limited to just one practice Saturday. The budding superstar wore a bulky brace on his left knee but otherwise was unaffected by the injury that threatened his status for Monday's primetime matchup. Bowers' pedestrian stat line was the result of a horrid passing night from QB Geno Smith, who completed just 55 percent of his pass attempts while throwing three interceptions. With the injury scare behind him, Bowers and the entire Las Vegas offense will look to right the ship in a road tilt against the Commanders on Sunday.