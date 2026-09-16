Head coach Klint Kubiak said that Bowers (knee) won't practice Wednesday but hopes the tight end will be able to Thursday and/or Friday, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Bowers is a little more than a week removed from undergoing a meniscus trim on his left knee, for which he sat out the Raiders' Week 1 win against the Dolphins this past Sunday. His next practice reps would mark his first since the surgery, so getting back on the field in some capacity this week would give him a chance to return to action Sunday at the Chargers. Another absence from Bowers, though, would allow Michael Mayer exclusive access to TE reps in the Raiders offense.