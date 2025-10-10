Coach Pete Carroll noted Friday that Bowers (knee) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Per Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site, Carroll indicated that that Bowers "isn't quite ready yet" while acknowledging that the tight end more than likely will be out this weekend. On the plus side for the team, Carroll said that Michael Mayer (concussion) "had a great week" and will be good to go against the Titans.