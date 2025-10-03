Raiders' Brock Bowers: Not practicing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowers (knee) wasn't in uniform for Friday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
After being listed as limited Wednesday, Bowers didn't practice Thursday, and with another 'DNP' in store, the tight end's status for Sunday's game against the Colts is uncertain. In any case, Friday's final injury report will clarify whether Bowers has a chance to play this weekend. Meanwhile, fellow TE Michael Mayer (concussion) has logged two straight limited practices.
