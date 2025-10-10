Bowers (knee) isn't taking part in Friday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers didn't suit up this past Sunday at Indianapolis due to a lingering PCL injury and bone bruise in his left knee, and he proceeded to miss all three Week 6 practices. The lack of activity this week isn't much of a surprise, considering coach Pete Carroll called Bowers "week-to-week" Monday, per Paul Gutierrez of the Raiders' official site. The team has yet to rule out Bowers for Sunday's game against the Titans, something that may occur once it posts Friday's injury report.