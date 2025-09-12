Bowers (knee) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com report.

Bowers didn't practice Thursday, either, so what the star tight end is able to do Saturday (if anything) will be notable with regard to his chances of suiting up Monday night against the Chargers. Per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Bowers said of his Week 2 status Thursday, "We'll see how it's feeling throughout the week, but I'm hoping to play." Unless Bowers ends up without an injury designation Saturday, however, cautious fantasy managers are advised to consider a contingency plan at TE this week, considering Monday's 10:00 p.m. ET kickoff.