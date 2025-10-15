Bowers (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers is standing on the sideline in shorts, which come as no surprise after reports this past weekend suggested he's unlikely to return for Week 7 at Kansas City. He initially suffered a PCL injury and bone bruise in Week 1, and it now seems the goal may be a return after the Raiders' Week 8 bye. TE Michael Mayer filled in admirably during Sunday's 20-10 win over Tennessee, catching five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on a team-high seven targets (while playing 91 percent of snaps on offense).