Bowers wasn't seen on the field during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers remained healthy throughout training camp and the preseason after a lingering PCL injury and bone bruise in his knee sidelined him for five games in 2025, but he could be dealing with a new health concern leading up to the Raiders' Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins. The Raiders will release their first injury report of the season later Wednesday, when an explanation behind Bowers' absence will be provided.

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