Bowers (ankle/quadriceps) wasn't on the field for the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers kicked off Week 12 prep with limited listings on the Raiders' first two injury reports, and while he may join his teammates on the practice field at some point Friday, there's now a chance he's a non-participant. He's fighting through ankle and quadriceps injuries that sidelined him this past Sunday at Denver, and Friday's practice report will reveal his activity level and also his odds to suit up Sunday in Cleveland.