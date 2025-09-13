Bowers (knee) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Chargers, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

According to Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee, head coach Pete Carroll said after practice that he expects Bowers to play Monday, but the questionable tag was expected after the second-year tight end missed the first two practices of the week before practicing in a limited fashion and with a knee brace Saturday. Per Paul Gutierrez of the Raiders' official site, Bowers said he "felt fine" during practice Saturday. All the indications so far have been positive, although Carroll has often been optimistic with his injury assessments throughout his career. It's a tricky setup with the Raiders poised to kick off the last game of the week at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday, so fantasy managers with Bowers would be wise to pick up Raiders' No. 2 tight end Michael Mayer as a contingency. Chargers tight ends Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin are also options if Mayer is already rostered in your league.