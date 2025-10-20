default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Bowers (knee) is expected to be back on the field after the team's Week 8 bye, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers hasn't played since Week 4 due to a lingering PCL injury and bone bruise, but the star tight end is expected to be back in the lineup Week 9 versus the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 2. Carroll said the same of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe), who joined Bowers on the sideline during the team's blowout 31-0 loss to Kansas City in Week 7. Bowers surpassed 100 receiving yards Week 1 but then logged three consecutive games below the 50-yard mark and without a touchdown while playing through his knee injury, so fantasy managers will hope he's able to return to both full health and his usual productivity levels when back in the lineup.

More News