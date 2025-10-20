Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Bowers (knee) is expected to be back on the field after the team's Week 8 bye, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers hasn't played since Week 4 due to a lingering PCL injury and bone bruise, but the star tight end is expected to be back in the lineup Week 9 versus the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 2. Carroll said the same of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe), who joined Bowers on the sideline during the team's blowout 31-0 loss to Kansas City in Week 7. Bowers surpassed 100 receiving yards Week 1 but then logged three consecutive games below the 50-yard mark and without a touchdown while playing through his knee injury, so fantasy managers will hope he's able to return to both full health and his usual productivity levels when back in the lineup.