Bowers secured one of two targets for six yards in the Raiders' 18-12 preseason loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

The talented tight end logged only one snap in the preseason opener against the Cardinals on Aug. 13 and then was rested for last Thursday's game against the Texans, so Bowers' catch goes down as his first and only stat from exhibition season. After an injury-impacted 2025, Bowers is back to full health and will serve as the top target in the Raiders offense to begin the campaign. Bowers next takes the field in a Week 1 home matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13.