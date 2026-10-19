Bowers brought in four of nine targets for 70 yards in the Raiders' 33-30 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Bowers came on in the second half as the Raiders tried to mount a comeback, but he saw fellow tight end Michael Mayer outpace him by three receptions and 25 receiving yards on the same number of targets. Bowers' reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all season lows, underscoring how significant his production had been over his first three games of the campaign. Bowers should be heavily involved again in a Week 7 home showdown against the Rams on Sunday.