Raiders' Brock Bowers: Participating in OTAs

Bowers (knee) is participating in OTAs this week, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers originally injured his knee in Week 1 against the Patriots last season and dealt with the issue all year, missing Weeks 5-7 before being shut down for Weeks 17 and 18 in a lost campaign for Las Vegas. Bowers -- who remains a top tier fantasy option at the TE position -- appeared in 12 games in his second NFL season and finished with 64 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 targets. He'll now be catching passes from Kirk Cousins and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza this summer, as the two quarterbacks are in a competition for the Week 1 job.