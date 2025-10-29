Bowers (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

Bowers last saw game action in Week 4, but following the Raiders' bye week, the tight end is poised to return to the team's lineup Sunday against the Jaguars. Per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com, coach Pete Carroll noted Wednesday that Bowers has looked great of late and has been working at full speed, while the star tight end himself said he's "ready to roll" ahead of Week 9 action. In four games this season, Bowers (who caught 112 passes as a rookie in 2024) compiled a 19/225/0 receiving line on 27 targets.