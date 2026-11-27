Bowers (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Browns, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Per Sam Warren of The Athletic, Bowers didn't practice on Friday after being limited the previous two days. It's unclear if the star TE's 'DNP' to close the week was maintenance or setback-related, but the Raiders' late kickoff presents an issue for those considering Bowers in Week 12 fantasy lineups. As one of the marquee names carrying a 'questionable' tag into the weekend, look for added context regarding his status to arrive no later than Saturday night or Sunday morning by via the usual notable NFL insiders.