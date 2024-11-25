Bowers caught four of 10 targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos.

While the rookie tight end saw double-digit targets for the second straight game and the fifth time this season, Bowers wasn't able to do much with the volume, posting his lowest yardage total since Week 4. Bowers' role in the Raiders' passing game is secure, but it's not clear who will be throwing him the ball in Week 13 against Kansas City -- Gardner Minshew (collarbone) was lost for the season Sunday, and Aidan O'Connell (thumb) may not be ready to come off IR.