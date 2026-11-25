Head coach Klint Kubiak said that Bowers (ankle/quadriceps) remained a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but the Raiders are optimistic that the tight end will play Sunday against the Browns, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Bowers was sidelined for this past Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Broncos, but he's now practiced in a limited fashion in each of the Raiders' last three sessions. Though the Raiders have a bye looming in Week 13 that would give Bowers more time to recover from his lower-body injuries, Kubiak indicated that the break in the schedule won't be a factor in Bowers' status for this Sunday's matchup with the Browns, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. Still, Bowers may need to advance to full practice participation by Friday in order to gain clearance for the Week 12 game.